SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $38,191.62 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,243,671 coins and its circulating supply is 10,137,381 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

