Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NYSE:SFM) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,059. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.