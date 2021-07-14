Spruce House Partnership LLC Buys New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,800,000. Wayfair accounts for about 43.3% of Spruce House Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,875,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 72.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,065,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,269,000 after acquiring an additional 447,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 165.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 15.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,307 shares of company stock worth $5,977,107. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.75. 20,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,331. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 3.13. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.80 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.38.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

