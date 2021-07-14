SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of SSAAY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

