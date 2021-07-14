SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,615,000 after acquiring an additional 222,947 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,477,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

