SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,555.50 ($20.32), with a volume of 1,597,376 shares trading hands.

SSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,580.71 ($20.65).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,525.56. The company has a market capitalization of £16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

