STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) VP James E. Francese Sells 11,583 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

