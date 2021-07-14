Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 94 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00.

Shares of STMP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.66. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.