Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCBFF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold.

SCBFF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.