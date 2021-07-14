Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $238.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $139.89 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.