Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $5,074,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

