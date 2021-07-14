Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

Stelco stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

