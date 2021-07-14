Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB increased their price target on Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.00.

STLC opened at C$36.98 on Monday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$7.27 and a 12 month high of C$39.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -205.44.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

