Stephen S. Schwartz Sells 19,500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NYSE:BRKS) CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00.

Shares of BRKS opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.