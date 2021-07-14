Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total transaction of C$221,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,150,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,321,638.88.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total transaction of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$44.26. 5,091,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,965. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

