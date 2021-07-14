Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Shares in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 61.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 78,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

