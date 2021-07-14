Stephens Inc. AR Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

