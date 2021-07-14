Stephens Inc. AR Has $548,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.