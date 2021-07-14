Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Roku were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $427.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.15 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,775 shares of company stock valued at $108,257,551 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

