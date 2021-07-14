Stephens Inc. AR Sells 13,476 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,476 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 62.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXRT opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $58.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.