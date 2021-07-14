Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,336 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,957,581.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,726 shares of company stock worth $7,929,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.