stETH Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00117609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00153095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.76 or 1.00261232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00948798 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

