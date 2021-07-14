stETH (Lido) Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,003.98 or 0.06105574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $45.83 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00042912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00117006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00153309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,869.12 or 1.00143358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00952068 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 639,196 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

