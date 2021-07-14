Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 458,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,210. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

