Steven Madden Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,633 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the average volume of 402 call options.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 19.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 176.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

