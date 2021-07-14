Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 809 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCMP. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

CCMP stock opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

