Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

