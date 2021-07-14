Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,069 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Cogent Communications worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

