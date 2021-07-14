Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock opened at $120.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.93.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWD. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

