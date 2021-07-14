Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BST. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,050,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 43,611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000.

Shares of BST opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

