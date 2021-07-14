Stifel Financial Corp Sells 4,346 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

