Stifel Financial Corp Sells 522 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

