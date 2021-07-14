Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,105% compared to the typical volume of 220 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Uniti Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 471.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

UNIT stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.