Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 312.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SENR stock opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.