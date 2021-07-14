Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67. Straumann has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

