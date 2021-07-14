Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $811,698,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after buying an additional 582,538 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 62.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $260.87. 7,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.75. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $176.56 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

