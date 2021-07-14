Stuart J. Zimmer Purchases 3,500,000 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ZTAQU) Stock

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ZTAQU) CEO Stuart J. Zimmer acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000,000.00.

NYSE:ZTAQU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.80.

Get Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.