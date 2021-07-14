Stuart J. Zimmer Purchases 3,500,000 Shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ZTAQU) Stock

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ZTAQU) CEO Stuart J. Zimmer acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000,000.00.
NYSE:ZTAQU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.80.
Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile
