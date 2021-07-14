Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 608,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. 13,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,436. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $969.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

