Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Up 1,222.2% in June

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 1,222.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit State Bank by 215.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

