Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CMO Sells $767,520.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NYSE:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $767,520.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 18,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,260. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

