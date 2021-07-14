Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Sun Communities stock opened at $179.48 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $181.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after acquiring an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

