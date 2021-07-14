Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $179.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.89. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $132.73 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after buying an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

