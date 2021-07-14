SUN (SUN) Market Cap Tops $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

