Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,874,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,199,000 after acquiring an additional 515,832 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,377,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,710 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

SU opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

