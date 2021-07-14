Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. However, the pandemic-induced oil price weakness meant that Suncor could not make it through 2020 unscathed. Moreover, Suncor had to slash its capital expenditure budget, translating into lower production for 2020. The firm's 2020 production of 695,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day declined 11% from the previous year. Hence, the firm warrants a cautious stance.”

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.09.

NYSE SU opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 453.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

