Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,292. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,546.67. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.18.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

