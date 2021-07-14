Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,990,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,292. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,546.67. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.18.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
