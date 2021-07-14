Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Trading Down 1.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 24,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62.

About Superior Gold (OTCMKTS:SUPGF)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.