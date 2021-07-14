SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $1.53 million and $26,235.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

