Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Down 99.2% in June

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 734,483 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 444.7% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 206,144 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 84,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPNV remained flat at $$9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,433. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

