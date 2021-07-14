SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.37% of SuRo Capital worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $327.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 222.06%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,234.57%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

